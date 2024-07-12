Fever Earn Wire-To-Wire Win at Home Against Phoenix

July 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (10-14) earned a wire-to-wire win against the Phoenix Mercury, 95-86, on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the last home game for Indiana before this year's Olympic break. In the win, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and NaLyssa Smith became the first trio of teammates in WNBA history with a double-double and at least two blocked shots each in the same regular season game. Boston ended with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Clark added 20 points and tied a franchise record with 13 assists for the third consecutive game and NaLyssa Smith recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds for her 27th career double-double.

Fever guard and WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with a season-high 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting and Boston's eight offensive rebounds was a career-high. Clark made history again Friday night as she set a franchise record for most assists recorded in a single quarter when she dished out seven in the first quarter. Clark penciled in her eighth double-double of the season and fifth consecutive double-double in points and assists.

Indiana outscored the Mercury in the first three quarters on Friday night. A strong start from a 21-10 run in the first quarter, coupled with a 19-8 run in the third quarter, positioned Indiana to maintain a lead for the entirety of the game. Indiana outscored Phoenix in paint points, 60-28, and outrebounded the Mercury, 42-30.

For Phoenix (12-11), four Mercury players were out with injuries during Friday night's game, including usual starting guards, Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud. Additionally, Mercury center Brittney Griner suffered an injury approximately four minutes into the second quarter, and she did not return to the game.

Four Mercury players scored in double figures, led by Mercury guard Kahleah Copper's game-high 36 points. Copper scored 20 points in the final quarter alone, and Friday marked her second consecutive game scoring at least 30 points. Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham trailed with 21 points which included a season-high five made 3-point field goals, six rebounds and four assists. Forwards Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and reserve Natasha Mack both tallied 10 points each and together, totaled 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

The Fever head out to take on the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Sunday's game will be broadcast on ESPN.

