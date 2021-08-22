Mendoza's Three-Hit Night Steers Ballers Towards Snap of Losing Streak on Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Backed by an offensive flurry late in the ballgame and effective pitching on the mound from all arms used, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers found the win column for the first time since August 4 by beating the Down East Wood Ducks 5-2 Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Drew Dalquist (W, 2-9) began the night on the mound for the Cannon Ballers, going five shutout innings, allowing two hits, striking out four and walking five in his 19th start of the season. RHP Angel Acevedo followed in relief, working three no-hit frames, allowing one walk, and striking out three.

It took a while, but Kannapolis found the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fifth on a James Beard RBI single. The hard-hit ball to left field scored Misael Gonzalez from second and gave the Ballers a 1-0 advantage to open the scoring.

Just two pitches into the bottom of the sixth and the lead doubled for the Cannon Ballers. After Harvin Mendoza led off the frame with a triple, Adam Hackenberg smacked an RBI single to center field to bring Mendoza across the plate and make it 2-0 Kannapolis. Later in the frame, Samil Polanco reached on a fielder's choice with a throwing error by Wood Ducks 2B Luisangel Acuna allowing Hackenberg to score and grow the Ballers lead to 3-0.

Mendoza's wonderful night on offense continued in the bottom of the seventh, notching a 2-RBI single to right field, scoring Beard and Shawn Goosenberg to make it 5-0 in favor of the Cannon Ballers.

RHP Nick Krauth (L, 3-7) got the start for the Wood Ducks on the mound, going five innings, allowing five hits, three runs, three walks, and punching out three. LHP Destin Dotson entered in relief in the sixth, able to tally one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning of work.

Down East cut into the lead and found the scoreboard in the top of the ninth inning with a 2-out, 2-run home run to right field off the bat of Xavier Valentin. The homer scored Thomas Saggese from third on the play, shortening the Kannapolis lead to 5-2.

The Cannon Ballers will look to make it two wins in a row in the finale of the six-game series with the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 12:30 p.m. RHP Jared Kelley (0-4, 6.53 ERA) gets his second start of the week against Down East's RHP Owen White (0-0, 3.86 ERA), a product of local China Grove.

