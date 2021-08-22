Ballers Unable to Get Bats Going, Fall 7-1 to Woodies in Series Finale on Sunday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers failed to find much success in the way of offense Sunday, falling 7-1 at Atrium Health Ballpark to the Down East Wood Ducks for the Ballers' fifth loss of the week and fifteenth loss in their last 16 matchups.

RHP Jared Kelley (L, 0-5) began the day on the mound for the Ballers, lasting only 11 pitches before departing due to injury. The righty from Texas was credited with one earned run on one walk in his short appearance Sunday. LHP Garvin Alston entered in relief and ate innings for Kannapolis, going 2.1 frames, allowing three hits and two runs, walking none, and striking out two before leaving the ballgame due to an injury of his own.

Down East opened the scoring in the top of the first inning, getting a 1-0 lead on a Luisangel Acuna RBI single, scoring Jayce Easley to give the Wood Ducks an early advantage.

The good times kept on going in the top of the second, getting another run on an Angel Aponte RBI groundout, allowing Cody Freeman to cross the plate and make it 2-0 in favor of Down East.

A third run touched the plate in the top of the third when Keyber Rodriguez smoked an RBI single to left field that deflected off the glove of Ballers 3B D.J. Gladney. The hard-hit ball allowed Yenci Pena to score and the Wood Ducks to grow their lead to 3-0.

Kannapolis got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Misael Gonzalez RBI groundout that scored Shawn Goosenberg. Gonzalez's 5th RBI of the season began the day of scoring for the Ballers and cut the Down East lead to 3-1.

RHP Owen White got the start for the Wood Ducks on the hill. The China Grove product fired four frames, allowing one run on three hits, walking one and tallying three punchouts. RHP Connor Sechler (W, 2-0) relieved White in the fifth, providing a quality outing out of the bullpen with three punchouts and three walks, allowing one hit in his two-shutout innings of work.

Freeman added an RBI to his ledger in the top of the fifth, notching an RBI single to center field to score Yenci Pena and expand the Wood Ducks advantage to 4-1.

The visitors added another two runs in the top of the sixth with a Keithron Moss two-RBI double to left field, scoring Angel Aponte and Jose Acosta to pull Down East ahead even further, 6-1.

Jayce Easley gifted the Wood Ducks an insurance run in the top of the eighth, picking up an RBI single off LHP Corey Stone to allow Moss to score from second and grow the lead for the visitors 7-1.

The Cannon Ballers will take a much-needed day off on Monday before reconvening for a new six-game homestand August 24-29 against the Lynchburg Hillcats, Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. It is the first time in team history that Kannapolis will face the Hillcats, who are new to the Low-A level of professional baseball.

