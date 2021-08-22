FredNats Lose 10-2, Suffer Sweep to Shorebirds

SALISBURY, MD - The Fredericksburg Nationals lost their sixth straight game to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday night, falling 10-2 to wrap up a winless road trip.

Sunday's loss marked the third losing streak of six or more games for the FredNats this season, and the first sweep at the hands of an opponent since starting the year 0-15.

Starter Karlo Seijas (L, 3-12) lasted only 2.1 innings, allowing a two-run homer to Connor Norby in the first and a three-run homer to Coby Mayo in the third. The Shorebirds took advantage of three Fredericksburg errors in the third inning to score five runs and take a 7-1 lead.

After a one-inning rehab start from Ty Blach, the Shorebirds turned to Houston Roth (W, 8-2) in a long relief role. Roth allowed only an unearned run over 4.0 innings, earning his eighth win of the year.

The FredNats scored their first run in the third, when Braian Fernández reached on a throwing error and scored on an RBI single from Onix Vega. The knock extended Vega's hitting streak to a season-high 11 games.

Bryan Peña continued his strong August with 3.2 innings of hitless relief, but the Shorebirds added three more late runs against Carlos Romero. After an unearned run in the seventh, Mason Janvrin hit his 10th homer of the year to put the Shorebirds up 10-1.

Jaden Fein doubled and scored on a Fernández single in the ninth, but it was too little, too late for the FredNats as they ended the series on a six-game skid.

After an off day on Monday, the FredNats return home for a six-game series against the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

