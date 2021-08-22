Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston

The Columbia Fireflies close out their series against the RiverDogs at 5:05 at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark tonight. RHP Luinder Avila (1-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the nod for the Fireflies and Charleston counters with RHP Seth Johnson (3-5, 3.47 ERA).

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park for a six-game homestand with the Charleston RiverDogs August 31. It all starts with a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where hot dogs, popcorn, fountain soda and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are all only $2. You can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

OFFENSE SILENCED IN 7-0 LOSS TO THE RIVERDOGS: The Fireflies' bats were held in check Saturday evening in a 7-0 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. The story of tonight's game was all about pitching for both teams. Adrian Alcantara (L, 4-7) got the start for the Fireflies (44-51) and went four innings, allowing just two earned runs, all of which were scored in a bumpy third inning. After that, AJ Franklin spun three scoreless innings to get the game to the eighth before handing the ball to Dario Peralta. Peralta struggled in the bottom of the eighth, allowing a two-run blast to Diego Infante to make the score 5-0 in favor of Charleston. After that, he got in trouble with walks, allowing three total before being lifted for Chase Wallace with two outs in the frame. When all was said-and-done, the RiverDogs led 7-0 heading into the ninth after the Fireflies pitching staff issued four walks in the ninth. Columbia walked a total of 10 hitters throughout the game.

MAYOR OF STEAL CITY IS STREAKING: After an 0-4 performance last night, Tyler Tolbert ended a streak of 16-consecutive games that he reached base safely. The on-base streak goes back to July 30 when Tolbert drew a walk in an 0-3 showing against the Charleston RiverDogs. During the 16-game stretch, Tolbert raised his batting average from .192-to-.224 and slashed .328/.480/.569. The Mississippi-native had three homers, 12 stolen bases, 14 RBI and 16 runs scored on the hot stretch. Tolbert's streak is the longest such stretch for a Fireflies hitter this season.

THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKING: Darryl Collins is on an interesting stretch to say the least. The Fireflies outfielder has walked at least once in each game he has played since game two of the Fireflies July 22 twin bill. It has rounded out to 15 walks in 11 games for the Royals' top-30 prospect. Although Collins is hitting only .220 in the stretch, because he has drawn so many walks, his on-base percentage has gone through the roof. The lefty has rocked an on-base percentage of .509 across his 12-game on-base streak.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last 13.1 innings (0.68 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 2.05. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: A.J. Franklin spun three scoreless frames last night, bringing his tally to 5.2 scoreless innings while donning a Fireflies uniform. It hasn't always been clean for the Vanderbilt-product, who has a 1.59 WHIP with the Fireflies so far. He has walked seven batters and allowed a pair of his in his four outings with Columbia, but he has been able to work around trouble to keep runs from scoring in each of his outings so far.

SUNDAY SCARIES: The Columbia Fireflies are 4-8 on Sundays this season. The .333 winning percentage is by far the worst mark for the Fireflies on any day of the week. Columbia is actually above .500 on Tuesdays and Thursdays this season. The team holds a 7-6 record on Tuesdays and a 10-8 record on Thursdays this season. With four Sundays remaining on the schedule, the Fireflies would have to win each of their Sunday games to finish .500 on the season on the start of the week.

