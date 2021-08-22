'Birds Slug Their Way to Six-Game Sweep of FredNats

SALISBURY, MD -The Delmarva Shorebirds finished off a six-game sweep of the Fredericksburg Nationals with a 10-2 triumph on Sunday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The sweep is the second time the Shorebirds (54-42) have taken six in a row against the Nationals (33-63).

The scoring started in the first inning for Delmarva when Connor Norby deposited a two-run homer over the wall in right, his first of the season.

The FredNats got one back in the third when Onix Vega legged out an infield single with two away, scoring Braian Fernandez from third.

The Shorebirds answered immediately in the bottom half of the third. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Jacob Teter hit a grounder to first that resulted in two runs coming around to score. Coby Mayo then stepped up and drilled a three-run homer to left, his first of the year with Delmarva, making it 7-1.

Delmarva cruised the rest of the way adding one in the seventh on an error and two more in the eighth on a Mason Janvrin two-run homer, his tenth of the campaign.

One came in in the ninth for Fredericksburg on a single and an error, but the Shorebirds held on easily for the 10-2 win.

Houston Roth (8-2) collected the win for Delmarva, allowing just an unearned run on four hits and a walk out of the bullpen.

Karlo Seijas (3-12) was hit with his second loss of the week for the FredNats, conceding seven runs (six earned) on five hits and two walks, striking out one.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shorebirds kick off a 12-game road trip with six against the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday. August 24. Probables for the series opener on Tuesday have yet to be announced. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Salem with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. with Sam Jellinek on the call. MiLB.TV coverage will be provided by the Red Sox.

