Memphis Redbirds Homestand Highlights (August 24-27)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The first-place Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park for the season's final homestand, hosting the division rival Nashville Sounds (Athletics) tomorrow-Monday with a chance to secure a second-straight division championship.

Tomorrow's game is highlighted by the 2017 Pacific Coast League Championship Replica Ring giveaway, courtesy of Campbell Clinic, and the culmination of the season-long Big Money Dice Roll, where one lucky fan will have a chance to roll giant dice for the grand prize of $100,000.

The final postgame fireworks show of the regular season is on Saturday. Fans can purchase a specialty ticket for the game that includes a 22 oz mug for bottomless fountain drinks at the game, along with a coupon for a free slice and soda at Aldo's Pizza as well as discounts on beer, soda, and ice cream floats when using the mug at Aldo's. The specialty ticket can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos.

Also at Saturday's game, all fans will receive a Fan Appreciation Ticket Voucher for one 2019 regular season Field Box ticket, excluding all fireworks games and other select games.

The Memphis Música return to AutoZone Park for the final time on Sunday, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión. The day features Spanish-language PA, a Latin DJ in the Plaza, and authentic food such as street tacos, chips and salsa, guacamole, and queso, Mexican street corn, and margaritas. Tickets and more information can be found at www.memphisredbirds.com/musica.

Every time the Redbirds win a game at AutoZone Park this season, fans will receive a coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Friday, Aug. 24 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Replica Ring Giveaway, presented by Campbell Clinic: the first 1,500 fans when gates open at 6:00 get a replica of the Redbirds' 2017 Pacific Coast League Championship Ring, courtesy of Campbell Clinic

- Free Stuff Friday, presented by Dave & Buster's, featuring Big Money Dice Roll Worth $100,000: there will be prizes every inning on Free Stuff Friday presented by Dave & Buster's, including 200 $10 Dave & Buster's Power Cards, plus one lucky fan will have the chance to roll giant dice for $100,000 after nobody won the Big Money Dice Roll the past nine weeks when the jackpot started at $10,000

- Friday Night Block Party: fans can enjoy $2 beers and great entertainment in the Plaza before the game

Saturday, Aug. 25 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:00)

- Postgame Fireworks: the final regular-season postgame fireworks display, launched up-close and personal from center field

- Fan Appreciation Ticket Voucher Giveaway: all fans will receive a voucher for one 2019 regular season Field Box ticket, excluding all fireworks games and other select games

- Aldo's Pizza Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos also receive a 22 oz. mug which includes bottomless fountain drinks at AutoZone Park on the night of the game, a coupon for a free slice of pizza and a soda at Aldo's Pizza, and discounted $3 draft beer, $3 ice cream floats, or $1 sodas when bringing the mug to Aldo's

- Saturday Night Party in the Plaza: fans can enjoy $2 beers and great entertainment in the Plaza before the game

Sunday, Aug. 26 - 2:05 p.m. (gates at 1:00)

- Stubby Clapp Growth Chart Giveaway, presented by Prairie Farms Dairy: all kids ages 12 and under get a Stubby Clapp Growth Chart, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy, and in honor of the Redbirds' Canadian skipper the growth chart has metric system measurements as well

- Memphis Música Game, presented by Chick-fil-A: the Memphis Música will take the field at AutoZone Park as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión, presented in Memphis by Chick-fil-A, a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: kids ages 12 and under receive a free ice cream treat, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy

- Kids Run the Bases: kids can run the bases just like the pros after the game, weather permitting

- Papa John's Rockey's Kids Club Day: Kids Club members have a free Bluff ticket to the game and can participate in the on-field games and contests - to sign up for just $10 in Aug., visit www.memphisredbirds.com/kidsclub

Monday, Aug. 27 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:30)

- Final Regular Season Home Game

