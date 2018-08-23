El Paso Completes First Sweep of Isotopes
August 23, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
For the first time in their five years of playing against each other, the Isotopes (59-70) were swept by the Chihuahuas (76-52) Thursday evening as El Paso completed the three-game series with a 14-2 victory at Southwest University Park.
Isotopes starter Peter Lambert suffered his fifth loss at the Triple-A level. The 21-year-old right-hander surrendered six runs, five hits including two home runs over his 4.0 innings on the mound.
The Chihuahuas also scored six runs (three earned) against Albuquerque reliever Santiago Casilla in his 1.2 innings.
Albuquerque's offense was held to two runs for the second-straight night. Pat Valaika was responsible for one of the runs with a homer in the sixth inning. The long ball was Valaika's seventh with the Isotopes.
Third baseman Josh Fuentes collected two hits on the evening, increasing his season total to 162. Fuentes is now eight hits away from surpassing Jamie Hoffmann (169 hits in 2010) for the most in a single-season in Isotopes history.
The Isotopes head back to Albuquerque for their final homestand of the year starting Friday against the Reno Aces. Lefty David Holmberg will head to the hill in search of his second straight victory. First pitch from Isotopes Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.?
