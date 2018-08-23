Redbirds Take Series Finale from Baby Cakes

Adolis Garcia and Patrick Wisdom homered, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 5-3 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Thursday night.

With the loss, New Orleans was officially eliminated from postseason contention, marking the 11th consecutive season without a playoff appearance.

Garcia took 'Cakes starter Tyler Cloyd deep with one out in the second, and Wisdom went to the opposite field an inning later, a two-run blast to put the Redbirds in front, 3-0.

Memphis capitalized on a pair of throwing errors on a Ramon Urias single in the fifth to score an unearned run and build a 4-0 advantage before the Baby Cakes bats came alive in the sixth.

J.B. Shuck roped a leadoff double and scored on Peter Mooney's blooper to left. Jon Rodriguez doubled off the left field fence to put runners at second and third, and Cloyd lifted a sacrifice fly before Braxton Lee laced a single up the middle to bring the 'Cakes within a run.

The Redbirds tacked on an insurance run in the eighth after Tyler Kinley walked the bases loaded, and reliever Andrew Morales (2-3) held the Baby Cakes without a hit over the final two frames to preserve the win. Starter Chris Ellis fanned eight in four innings before giving way to the Memphis bullpen as New Orleans struck out 14 times, matching its season high.

Cloyd (5-5) gave up eight hits and four runs - three earned - in seven innings and saw his three-game winning streak snapped.

The Baby Cakes open their final road series of the season in Round Rock on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

