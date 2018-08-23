Iowa Swept Away in Final Visit to Colorado Springs
August 23, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - There will be no love loss for the Iowa Cubs (46-82) after wrapping up their last series in Colorado Springs, as the Sky Sox (67-59) finished a three-game sweep with an 8-1 victory Thursday evening at Security Service Field.
The Sky Sox offense capitalized early and often, tagging Trevor Clifton (L, 3-3) for four runs in the first off a pair of singles, a double and home run.
Iowa answered back in the third, as Clifton helped his own cause by singling in Jacob Hannemann, who notched his second triple of the season for a 4-1 game.
The Sky Sox added another by capitalizing on a single, hit-by-pitch and an intentional walk in the sixth, as Tyler Saladino coaxed the third free pass of the frame to bring in Clint Coulter for a 5-1 lead. Clifton's night ended shortly after, throwing 6.0 frames while giving up five earned runs on eight hits with five walks and three strikeouts.
Duane Underwood Jr. took the reigns from Clifton for his third relief appearance on the season. The Sky Sox proceeded to launch the game out of reach off a two-run shot from Coulter in the seventh, and a solo shot from Saladino in the eighth for an 8-1 game.
Former I-Cub Aaron Brooks stifled the Iowa offense for seven frames, allowing just one earned run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts to earn the win (9-4). The bullpen allowed just one additional I-Cub knock to seal a 11-5 record on the season against Iowa.
The I-Cubs wrap up their final road trip of 2018 visiting Omaha for a four-game set beginning Friday, 7:05 at Werner Park. Follow the action on AM 940 or www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 23, 2018
- El Paso Completes First Sweep of Isotopes - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Iowa Swept Away in Final Visit to Colorado Springs - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Take Series Finale from Baby Cakes - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Redbirds Grab Lead Early, Hang on Late for Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Dodgers Score Early in 3-2 Win Thursday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Chasers Nipped in OKC, 3-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Slug Their Way to Series Finale Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Express Fall Short in Series Finale with Sounds, 4-2 - Round Rock Express
- Homestand Highlights: August 24-30 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (67-61) at Round Rock Express (59-69) - Nashville Sounds
- Reno Aces Game Notes at Tacoma - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 23, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (76-52) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (64-63) - Memphis Redbirds
- Fresno Grizzlies' Lee Meyer Named Athletic Trainer of the Year - Fresno Grizzlies
- Bees Fall to Late Rally - Salt Lake Bees
- Fresno's Meyer Named Athletic Trainer of the Year - PCL
- Memphis Redbirds Homestand Highlights (August 24-27) - Memphis Redbirds
- Clubhouse Collectibles Presented by The Oklahoman to Auction OKC Dodgers Memorabilia Saturday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Kyle Tucker's grand slam anchors 6-run 9th inning as Grizz shock Sacramento, 10-8 - Fresno Grizzlies
- River Cats launch three homers, Grizzlies storm back late - Sacramento River Cats
- Vargas Homers in Aces 11-1 Loss - Reno Aces
- Bergman Dominant As Rainiers Rout Aces, 11-1 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Sky Sox, Santana Walk off Both Games of Twin Bill - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Iowa Slides in Doubleheader - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.