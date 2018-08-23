Iowa Swept Away in Final Visit to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - There will be no love loss for the Iowa Cubs (46-82) after wrapping up their last series in Colorado Springs, as the Sky Sox (67-59) finished a three-game sweep with an 8-1 victory Thursday evening at Security Service Field.

The Sky Sox offense capitalized early and often, tagging Trevor Clifton (L, 3-3) for four runs in the first off a pair of singles, a double and home run.

Iowa answered back in the third, as Clifton helped his own cause by singling in Jacob Hannemann, who notched his second triple of the season for a 4-1 game.

The Sky Sox added another by capitalizing on a single, hit-by-pitch and an intentional walk in the sixth, as Tyler Saladino coaxed the third free pass of the frame to bring in Clint Coulter for a 5-1 lead. Clifton's night ended shortly after, throwing 6.0 frames while giving up five earned runs on eight hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

Duane Underwood Jr. took the reigns from Clifton for his third relief appearance on the season. The Sky Sox proceeded to launch the game out of reach off a two-run shot from Coulter in the seventh, and a solo shot from Saladino in the eighth for an 8-1 game.

Former I-Cub Aaron Brooks stifled the Iowa offense for seven frames, allowing just one earned run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts to earn the win (9-4). The bullpen allowed just one additional I-Cub knock to seal a 11-5 record on the season against Iowa.

The I-Cubs wrap up their final road trip of 2018 visiting Omaha for a four-game set beginning Friday, 7:05 at Werner Park. Follow the action on AM 940 or www.iowacubs.com.

