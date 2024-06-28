Melton Homers Twice, Riders Rally Again

FRISCO - For the second consecutive night, the RoughRiders engineered a come-from-behind win, outslugging the Hooks in an 8-6 triumph Friday at Riders Field.

Jacob Melton put Corpus Christi up, 4-0, by belting two-run home runs in the first and third for his first professional multi-dinger day. After driving a 3-1 pitch the other way down the left-field line, Melton pulled a 2-2 offering in the third over the fence in right to match his season-best of four RBIs.

In the wake of Melton's second salvo, Zach Dezenzo crushed a 1-2 pitch into the trees well beyond the left-field corner for Corpus Christi's second set of back-to-back homers on the season. Dezenzo has hit two circuit clouts in nine games with the Hooks.

Hooks starter Aaron Brown cruised over the first four innings, permitting two hits while striking out five. A walk and a single started the Frisco fifth, snapping a stretch of eight straight outs by Brown. Frainyer Chavez then made it 5-3 with an opposite-field three-run homer to left.

After scoring twice in the sixth against James Hicks, Frisco added three more in the seventh on a blast by Cody Freeman. Freeman, who won the Tuesday's game with an eighth-inning salvo, has gone deep three times in his last four games.

Corpus Christi's sixth marker came in the sixth. Colin Barber knocked a lead-off single into center, stole second, and then raced home thanks to a double off the left-field wall by Collin Price. Price has recorded RBIs in four consecutive games.

