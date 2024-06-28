Fireworks July 3rd at Whataburger Field

June 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Your Hooks are celebrating America's birthday with the biggest fireworks show of the season, as part of a special three-game series vs. the San Antonio Missions July 1-3 at Whataburger Field.

On Monday, July 1, kick off the holiday week with a family favorite: Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins. Tuesday, pick up four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for only $40 with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 package.

Make plans to be at the ballpark Wednesday, July 3 as we salute the Stars & Stripes with a red, white, and blue fireworks display made special for the South Texas sky.

Be Like Gabe is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Monday, July 1 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

Tuesday, July 2 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

WellMed Baseball Bingo

Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, July 3 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

Independence Day Fireworks

Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

