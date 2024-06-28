Large Sixth Sparks Riders' Win

June 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - Cooper Johnson's grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning Thursday night as the RoughRiders battled back for a 9-4 victory over Corpus Christi at Riders Field.

Hooks lefty Luis Angel Rodriguez held Frisco to two runs over four innings, striking out five against one walk and four hits. The one earned run charged to Rodriguez was his first in a span of 17 1/3 frames over five outings.

Zach Cole accounted for two of Corpus Christi's four markers with his first Double-A home run, a 403-foot, opposite-field shot onto the berm in left-center in the third.

Tommy Sacco plated a run in the fifth with a two-out double to right-center, cashing in on an infield knock by Kenedy Corona.

ZACH COLE HOMER ALERT pic.twitter.com/QeHF4yGHV6 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) June 28, 2024

Did he just hit the dab on that double pic.twitter.com/Pp1eec1Ng2 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) June 28, 2024

Jordan Brewer scored for the Hooks in in the sixth. After being hit by a pitch, Brewer stole second, advanced to third on Jeremy Arocho's single, before peddling in via a ground out from Pascanel Ferreras.

Alimber Santa absorbed the setback in his Double-A debut, permitting four runs on three hits and two walks while recording three outs. Much of the damage came on Frisco's first grand slam of the year, struck against Brayan De Paula.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 28, 2024

Large Sixth Sparks Riders' Win - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.