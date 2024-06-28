Lars Nootbaar Begins Rehab with Springfield, Cards Fall

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals surrendered five runs in the sixth en route to an 11-6 loss at the hands of the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night. The Cards have lost back-to-back games.

Decisions:

W: Kyle Hill (3-1)

L: Max Rajcic (6-7)

Notables:

Lars Nootbaar went 0 for 3 with a strikeout in his first rehab game with Springfield. He is coming back from an oblique injury. Nootbaar is expected to be with the team throughout the weekend.

Mike Antico launched his sixth home run of the season.

Arkansas now leads the six-game series three games to one. They lead the season series 10 games to 9.

Time of game was 3:20, the longest nine-inning Cardinals game this season.

On Deck:

Saturday, June 29, 6:35 PM: ARK LHP Reid VanScoter (3-5, 4.04) vs ARK LHP Alex Cornwell (4-1, 5.23)

St. Louis Cardinals Ozzie Smith 'Wizard' Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live and MiLB.TV

