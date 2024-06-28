Graham, Beaty Homer in Sod Poodles' 9-2 Win

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Amarillo got back into the win column with a 9-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night at ONEOK Field. The Sod Poodles got another solid performance from Billy Corcoran on the mound and used a six-run fifth inning to even the series.

Corcoran retired the first six batters he faced on Friday night, getting a strikeout in each of the first two innings. Kevin Graham gave Amarillo their first hit - and run - of the game as he sent the first pitch of the top of the third inning over the left-field wall for his third home run of the year. Jancarlos Cintron's two-out double extended the inning but Amarillo was unable to add to the lead before the half-inning came to a close.

The Drillers evened the score with a one-out solo homer of their own in the bottom of the third. Corcoran left a single stranded on base to get him through the third inning with just two hits allowed. The right-hander left another pair on base in the fourth, including the potential go-ahead run on third.

Amarillo's big fifth inning began with walks drawn by two of the first three batters. A pair of wild pitches moved the runners over and allowed Graham to score the go-ahead run after drawing the leadoff walk. The third walk of the inning was followed by Cintron stealing second to put two into scoring position for Caleb Roberts. The reigning Texas League Player of the Week delivered with a two-RBI single to push the Sod Poodles lead to 4-1. Another free pass - this time a hit by pitch sent Matt Beaty to the plate. The former Tulsa Driller put Amarillo ahead 7-1 with a three-run homer - his second of the year.

Corcoran's final inning of work came in the fifth. He allowed a leadoff double that came around to score via a two-out RBI single. He left the mound with just the two runs allowed on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Graham's third and final hit of the night came as a double in the top of the eighth to move Ivan Melendez to third after drawing a leadoff walk. A productive groundout scored him to make it 8-1. Cintron then led off the ninth with a double and Roberts brought him home with his third RBI of the night.

Taylor Rashi and Conor Grammes combined to work the final four innings on the mound for Amarillo. Rashi didn't allow a hit over his two innings and had two strikeouts with a walk. Grammes worked the eighth and ninth without allowing a run after scattering a couple of hits to go with a strikeout and walk.

Amarillo and Tulsa will head into the weekend even at two games and the series up for grabs. RHP Dylan Ray (0-1, 6.00 ERA) will start for Amarillo on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

NOTES:

THE GREAT GRAHAMBINO: Kevin Graham delivered a three-hit game for Amarillo, coming a triple shy of the cycle on Friday night. It was his third three-hit game this year and first since April 20th. His third-inning solo homer was his third of the season and second in his last six games after also leaving the yard last Thursday against San Antonio.

BATER TOTS: Matt Beaty, the former Tulsa Driller, launched his second home run of the season since joining Amarillo. His first home run came back on June 13th in Frisco. His Friday-night round trip was just his third XBH in 26 games played. The former Texas League Player of the Year is hitting .303 in 22 games this month.

THE RBI ROCKET ROBERTS: Caleb Roberts drove in three of Amarillo's nine runs on Friday night after finishing 2-for-5 and a run scored. It was his 11th overall multi-RBI game and fourth three-RBI game. Roberts is up to 35 RBI on the year - good for the third most among active Sod Poodles players.

DOUBLE THE FUN: Jancarlos Cintron chipped in with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. It was the second multi-double game for Cintron in 32 games. His first came on May 24th on the road in Northwest Arkansas. Friday night was his eighth multi-hit game.

END OF THE CORCO-RUN: Billy Corcoran's run of consecutive quality starts ended at six on Friday night. The right-hander worked 5.0 IP while allowing just two earned on six hits with four strikeouts. He also fell an inning shy of becoming just the second-ever Sod Poodle to throw 6+ innings in seven straight starts. Still,the former Pitt Panther got the win to improve to 4-2 on the year and holds a 2.53 ERA since his promotion to Double-A.

