Didder's 3-Run Homer Lifts Missions Past RockHounds

June 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Friday night. After trailing 2-0, San Antonio rallied for four runs across the fourth and fifth innings. Ray-Patrick Didder's three-run home run in the fifth inning helped carry the Missions past the RockHounds. On the mound, Victor Lizarraga collected his third win and Ethan Routzahn converted the save.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed a run on two hits in the top of the first inning. Jeisson Rosario led off the game with a base hit to center field. Lizarraga struck out the next batter. With Denzel Clarke at the dish, Rosario stole second base. The right-hander struck out Clarke for the second out. Daniel Susac drove in Rosario with a double to left field. The Missions trailed 1-0.

Domingo Robles was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The southpaw allowed two baserunners in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes doubled down the left field line to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Cole Cummings singled to left field. While Robbie Tenerowicz was at the plate, Cummings stole second base to put two runners in scoring position. The runners were left stranded after back-to-back strikeouts.

The RockHounds added two runs in the top of the third inning. With one man down, Rosario drew a walk. Jack Winkler hit a double to put two runners in scoring position. Clarke grounded out and Rosario came in to score. Susac drove in Winkler with a double to right field. San Antonio trailed 3-0.

The Missions put two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the third inning. Reyes began the inning with a base hit. After retiring the next batter, Brandon Valenzuela doubled to left-center field. With runners on second and third, Tenerowicz struck out and Castanon flew out to end the inning.

San Antonio plated their first run of the night in the bottom of the fourth inning. Michael De La Cruz drew a one-out walk. After striking out the next batter, Robles balked which allowed De La Cruz to advance 90 feet. Connor Hollis drove him in with a double down the left field line. The Missions cut the deficit to 3-1.

Robles left the game after four innings of work. The southpaw allowed one run on five hits while walking two batters. Along the way, Robles struck out six batters. David Leal entered the game for Midland in the fifth inning.

With Leal in the game, the Missions grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cummings drew a one-out walk against the southpaw. After striking out the next batter, Leal walked Castanon. Ray-Patrick Didder launched a fly ball onto the left field berm for a three-run home run. His sixth long ball of the year made it a 4-3 lead for the Missions.

Lizarraga tossed a quality start for the Missions on Friday. The right-hander logged six innings of work while allowing three runs on six hits. He walked two batters and struck out seven batters. Raul Brito took the mound for San Antonio in the seventh frame.

The Missions plated an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Tyler Baum, De La Cruz doubled down the right field line to start the frame. The right-hander struck out the next batter. Hollis reached base on a fielding error. On the play, a throwing error from Baum allowed De La Cruz to score. San Antonio extended their lead to 5-3.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ethan Routzahn entered the game looking to convert the save. The right-hander retired the first two batters of the frame before allowing a double to Sahid Valenzuela. Rosario stepped up to the plate representing the tying run. He struck out looking to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-3

With the win, San Antonio improves to 3-1, 34-38 on the season

Attendance: 4,230

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Domingo Robles (RockHounds starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #24 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Not scheduled to pitch this series

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 29th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-5, K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, BB, K

Denzel Clarke (#3 A's prospect): 0-4, RBI, 2 K

Daniel Susac (#5 A's prospect): 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Cooper Bowman (#17 A's prospect): DNP

Ryan Cusick (#19 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 30th

Tyler Baum (#21 A's prospect): ND, 2.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 K

Brennan Milone (#22 A's prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Saturday, June 29th. Left-hander Austin Krob (2-4, 5.40) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Blake Beers (5-5, 4.98) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Saturday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

