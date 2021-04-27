Meijer Becomes Exclusive Partner for Victory Field's 25th Anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians are celebrating Victory Field's 25th anniversary during the 2021 season through social media content and in-park activations tied to the history and happenings at the ballpark. Now, Victory Field's 25th anniversary is coming to an aisle near you. Meijer, the Official Supercenter/Grocer of the Indians, has added exclusive rights to The Vic's 25th anniversary season to its existing partnership with the club.

"Victory Field and Meijer both have a rich history in the Circle City, so it's fitting for us to join forces for what will be a season-long celebration of our ballpark's 25th anniversary," said Indians President & General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "We provide fun, affordable family entertainment every summer at the corner of West and Maryland, and we're excited that Meijer is aboard as Victory Field's 25th anniversary sponsor."

The Meijer logo will be included on all Victory Field 25th anniversary content that will be shared both in- park and on the team's social media accounts. The content list includes Victory Field era program covers and corresponding feature stories, along with a Victory Field era all-time roster, timeline and favorite memories submitted by fans.

"As a family company, Meijer is happy to support this season of family fun for the Indianapolis community," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving at Meijer. "Having partnered with the Indians for more than 10 years, we know just how special Victory Field is to our community. We wouldn't miss the opportunity to celebrate The Vic's 25th year."

The Indians previously announced their television broadcast schedule, Prospects Nights and Daily Deals for the 2021 season and will release additional promotions in the coming weeks. 2021 season tickets, mini plans and flex plans are available and come with priority seating access, and single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 28 at 10:00 AM. To purchase, or for more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

