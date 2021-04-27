Statement by the WooSox Regarding the Increase of Allowable Capacity at Polar Park to 25%

April 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA -- We are pleased with this news because it reflects an improvement in the health of our community. It is a beacon of hope, and we thank everyone who is working together to help eradicate this pandemic.

For fans of the WooSox and Polar Park, the news is of course also welcome. It allows us to proceed with plans for Opening Day (May 11) - and Opening Week and Opening Month - with a better degree of clarity. We can now provide more information to our fans regarding tickets, and we will do so shortly.

