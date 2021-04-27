Redbirds Partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors to Bring Mother's Day Traditions Back to AutoZone Park
April 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee- The Memphis Redbirds, along with Academy Sports + Outdoors, are inviting families to spend Mother's Day together at AutoZone Park on Sunday, May 9, with a wide range of family activities designed to make for a memorable holiday.
The Redbirds are including all mothers in the regular Sunday promotions, which means moms also get an ice cream treat upon entering on Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (normally reserved for kids 12 and under), and moms can run the bases with their kids after the game as part of Kids Run the Bases.
In addition, the first 1,000 moms in stadium will receive a carnation, compliments of Holliday Flowers. Plus, moms will have the chance to enter to win gifts each inning from Academy Sports + Outdoors, Buff City Soap, Buster's Liquors & Wines, Cup Cake Cutie, Lululemon and more!
Fans may also purchase a specialty ticket package that includes brunch on the Club Level and a Dugout ticket to see the Redbirds take on the Durham Bulls. Brunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space is limited.
The menu for Mother's Day Brunch includes:
Caesar Salad
Tossed Mixed Greens with Assorted Dressings
Pit-Smoked Country Style Ham with Pineapple Honey Glaze
Breakfast Sausage Links
Fried Breakfast Potatoes and Onions
Scrambled Eggs with Cheese
Deviled Eggs
Assorted Breakfast Pastries
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Fresh Baked Cookies
Chocolate Chunk Brownies
Mimosas
Cheese Display
BBQ Chicken
Champagne
Fruit station
Orange Juice, Water, & Iced Tea
First pitch on Mother's Day is schedule for 2:05 p.m. Seating pods can be purchased in groups of four and six at memphisredbirds.com/mothersday or over the phone at (901) 721-6000.
