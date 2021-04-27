Redbirds Partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors to Bring Mother's Day Traditions Back to AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tennessee- The Memphis Redbirds, along with Academy Sports + Outdoors, are inviting families to spend Mother's Day together at AutoZone Park on Sunday, May 9, with a wide range of family activities designed to make for a memorable holiday.

The Redbirds are including all mothers in the regular Sunday promotions, which means moms also get an ice cream treat upon entering on Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (normally reserved for kids 12 and under), and moms can run the bases with their kids after the game as part of Kids Run the Bases.

In addition, the first 1,000 moms in stadium will receive a carnation, compliments of Holliday Flowers. Plus, moms will have the chance to enter to win gifts each inning from Academy Sports + Outdoors, Buff City Soap, Buster's Liquors & Wines, Cup Cake Cutie, Lululemon and more!

Fans may also purchase a specialty ticket package that includes brunch on the Club Level and a Dugout ticket to see the Redbirds take on the Durham Bulls. Brunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space is limited.

The menu for Mother's Day Brunch includes:

Caesar Salad

Tossed Mixed Greens with Assorted Dressings

Pit-Smoked Country Style Ham with Pineapple Honey Glaze

Breakfast Sausage Links

Fried Breakfast Potatoes and Onions

Scrambled Eggs with Cheese

Deviled Eggs

Assorted Breakfast Pastries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Fresh Baked Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Brownies

Mimosas

Cheese Display

BBQ Chicken

Champagne

Fruit station

Orange Juice, Water, & Iced Tea

First pitch on Mother's Day is schedule for 2:05 p.m. Seating pods can be purchased in groups of four and six at memphisredbirds.com/mothersday or over the phone at (901) 721-6000.

