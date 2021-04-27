Meet the Triple-A East Midwest Division - Iowa Cubs

The 2021 season begins in just seven days! This year, the Omaha Storm Chasers are part of a new Triple-A league, Triple-A East.

Triple-A East is one of the new leagues in Minor League Baseball formed as a result of the contraction of Minor League Baseball following the renegotiation of the Professional Baseball Agreement after its expiration in September of 2020. Triple-A East includes teams that previously played in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, the Triple-A International League, the Double-A Southern League, and the independent American Association. Triple-A East includes 20 teams and is divided into three divisions: Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast. There will be limited inter-divisional play in 2021 to mitigate travel. The Omaha Storm Chasers will only face teams in the Midwest Division during the 2021 season.

After getting to know the Northeast and Southeast divisions, it's time to learn about the opponents that Omaha will be facing this season, the teams in the Midwest Division. We continue with the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

IOWA CUBS

The Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs since 1981, have the second-longest continuous affiliation in Triple-A at 40 years. Iowa's partnership with Chicago (NL) is second in length only to Omaha's relationship with Kansas City, which spans over five decades.

The Iowa franchise, originally called the Iowa Oaks, began in 1969-the same year as Omaha-as the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics in the American Association. Omaha and Iowa have been in the same league and have faced each other every season in their respective existences. All told, the Omaha and Iowa franchises have play nearly 1,000 games, with Omaha holding a 499-469 (.518) all-time edge. Omaha's next win over Iowa will be the 500th in franchise history.

After beginning its history as an Oakland Athletics affiliate, Iowa served as a Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros affiliate before partnering with the Cubs in 1981. In 1982, the Iowa Oaks adopted the Cubs moniker to become the Iowa Cubs.

Iowa has never won a Triple-A Championship, but claims one league championship in its history. After a last-place, 51-92 finish in 1992, the I-Cubs rebounded with an 85-59 record in 1993 to win the American Association title.

In the final season in the Pacific Coast League, the I-Cubs won the American North Division championship with a 75-65 record to clinch its first playoff berth since 2008. In the postseason, Iowa bowed out in the first round to Round Rock, losing a five-game series, 3-2.

Iowa, Omaha's closest opponent, plays its home games at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa, located just over two hours from Werner Park. The Chasers face the I-Cubs more than any other team this season with 36 total meetings between Werner Park and Principal Park:

May 18 at Iowa - 6:35 p.m.

May 19 at Iowa - 12:08 p.m.

May 20 at Iowa - 12:08 p.m.

May 21 at Iowa - 7:08 p.m.

May 22 at Iowa - 7:08 p.m.

May 23 at Iowa - 1:08 p.m.

June 1 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

June 2 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

June 3 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

June 4 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

June 5 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

June 6 vs. Iowa - 5:05 p.m.

June 22 at Iowa - 6:38 p.m.

June 23 at Iowa - 6:38 p.m.

June 24 at Iowa - 7:08 p.m.

June 25 at Iowa - 7:08 p.m.

June 26 at Iowa - 7:08 p.m.

June 27 at Iowa - 1:08 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 15 vs. Iowa - 5:05 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Iowa - 6:38 p.m.

Aug. 25 at Iowa - 6:38 p.m.

Aug. 26 at Iowa - 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Iowa - 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 28 at Iowa - 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 29 at Iowa - 1:08 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Iowa - 1:05 p.m.

