Bisons to Hold Job Fair Saturday, May 1 for Seasonal Ballpark Employment

The Buffalo Bisons will hold a JOB FAIR for seasonal employment at Sahlen Field on Saturday, May 1 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Interested applicants should note the interviews will take place in the Honda Tent at Canalside on Saturday and not at the ballpark.

The Bisons will be hiring for cooks, cashiers, commissary, porters and stand managers to work during baseball games at Sahlen Field. The team will also be offering double incentive bonuses to associates who work a certain number of games over the course of the summer. For more information, interested applicants should visit the Bisons.com Employment Page or contact the Bisons at (716) 846-2059.

Due to the ongoing renovations and construction at the ballpark, the interviews will be conducted in the Honda Tent at Canalside, located near the train station across from the Key Bank Center. Social distancing will be in affect and masks will be required during all interviews.

