Meet & Greet with Sean Gibson Announced

The Birmingham Barons will be hosting a Meet & Greet with Sean Gibson, great-grandson of Negro League star, Josh Gibson.

Gibson joined the Homestead Grays who played in the National Negro League beginning in 1928. He quickly became a notable player in the league with remarkable batting averages and home run records and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1972, as only the second Negro League player, following Satchel Paige. Sean Gibson continues to share his great-grandfather's legacy through the Josh Gibson Foundation and Academy.

The Meet & Greet event will be held Thursday, July 1st from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. in the Diamonds Direct Ballroom during the 2021 Celebration of the Negro Leagues at Regions Field. A ticket purchase includes admission to the Barons vs. Lookouts game and an All-Star Menu buffet of burgers, hot dogs, smokehouse potato salad, baked beans, Coke products and beer and wine offerings.

Attendees will also have access to a private showing of the Josh Gibson traveling exhibit and a meet and greet and Q & A session with Sean Gibson. There will also be door prizes and souvenir gifts for those in attendance.

To purchase a ticket, please contact John Cook at 205-703-4329.

