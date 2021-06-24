M-Braves Slug Three Home Runs in Win over Smokies

PEARL, MS - The Tennessee Smokies (15-28) lost to the Mississippi Braves (27-18) 6-2 Thursday night at Trustmark Park. Wendell Rijo and Shea Langeliers combined to drive in five of the M-Braves six runs. Andy Weber went 1-for-1 with a double and sacrifice fly in his first start back from the injured list.

Brennen Davis led off the second inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third, and scored the game's first run on Weber's sacrifice fly. With one out in the third, Rijo tied the game with a solo home run. A few batters later, Langeliers hit a two-run home run to give Mississippi a 3-1 lead.

Chase Strumpf drew a walk leading off the fifth and moved to third on Weber's double with no outs. After Nelson Maldonado's RBI single scored Strumpf, the next three Smokies were retired in order, leaving the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. Justin Dean scored on a groundout in the bottom of the fifth to put the M-Braves back up by two.

Mississippi scored twice in the seventh. Rijo led off with a solo home run, his second of the game. Langeliers's RBI single extended the M-Braves lead to 6-2.

RHP Erich Uelmen (L, 1-5) completed six innings for the first time this season, he struck out six. Uelmen allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks. LHP Brandon Hughes had three strikeouts and did not allow a run in 1.1 relief innings. Brennen Davis reached twice for the Smokies in the loss.

The Smokies and M-Braves continue their series at Trustmark Park Friday night. First pitch between RHP Javier Assad (0-3, 4.32) and LHP Hayden Deal (1-2, 3.28) is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home on Tuesday June 29 to begin a six game series with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

