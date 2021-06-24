Early Runs Power Trash Pandas over Lookouts 8-3

The Rocket City Trash Pandas offense erupted for seven quick runs in route to an 8-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday night in the third game of their series from AT&T Field.

Rocket City wasted little time in getting the game's first runs. Dalton Pompey reached with a one-out single to left. Orlando Martinez followed with a two-run homer to right, his 10th of the season and second in three games, to give the Trash Pandas the early 2-0 lead.

Chattanooga quickly got a run back in the bottom of the frame as Jose Barrero hit a ground-rule double, stole third, and scored on a ground out from Braxton Lee off Trash Pandas starter Aaron Hernandez. But the Rocket City righty was able to limit the damage to one run.

In the second, a big inning from the Trash Pandas put the game out of reach. Mitch Nay led off the inning with a towering 451-foot home run, also his 10th of the season, to get the run back. Anthony Mulrine and Ray-Patrick Didder followed with singles and advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. Orlando Martinez was then intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs. David MacKinnon made the Lookouts pay with a two-run double to left before Gavin Cecchini laced a single to center, scoring two more for a 7-1 Rocket City lead.

Pitching with the big lead, Hernandez settled in from the second inning on. Although the Lookouts put runners on base in every inning through the fifth, Hernandez maneuvered around them to maintain the 7-1 score.

Over 5.0 innings, Hernandez (W, 2-1) gave up one run on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts to earn his second Double-A win.

Out of the bullpen, Nathan Bates kept the Lookouts off the board in the sixth and seventh before the home team plated a pair in the eighth. With one out, Keith Rogalla entered for the Trash Pandas and worked out of the inning to keep the score at 7-3.

In the ninth, Cecchini's RBI double to left scored the newest member of the Trash Pandas, pinch runner Luis Aviles, to cap the night's scoring. Rogalla finished the win with a clean bottom of the ninth.

Bates gave up two runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts over his 2.1 innings in relief. Rogalla held Chattanooga scoreless for 1.2 innings with one strikeout to lower his season ERA to 1.96.

Offensively, Cecchini led the way by going 2-for-5 with three RBI while Martinez and MacKinnon each drove in two. All nine Rocket City starters recorded at least one hit in the victory.

Rocket City (24-20) and Chattanooga (24-20) continue their series on Friday night. First pitch at AT&T Field is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

