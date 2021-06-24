Ashcraft Carves up the Trash Pandas

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Former Huntsville High School hurler Graham Ashcraft tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas 11-0 in front of 2,651 fans at AT&T Field.

Ashcraft carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before leadoff hitter Ray-Patrick Didder started the inning with an infield single to third. The only other hit, and baserunner, for the Trash Pandas was a one out, ninth inning bloop single from centerfielder Torii Hunter Jr. who was erased on a double play to end the game.

The Lookouts started their scoring in the first as leadoff batter Jose Barrero blasted a solo homer to left to put Chattanooga on the board. In the fourth, second baseman Brian Ray singled home catcher Mark Kolozsvary from second to up the Lookouts' lead to 2-0.

Chattanooga busted the game open in the fifth against the Trash Pandas' bullpen by scoring six runs off the long ball, and it all started with two out and nobody on base. A single and walk put runners at first and second before catcher Kolozsvary ripped a three-run dinger down the leftfield line. After a double from first baseman Wilson Garcia followed, second baseman Brian Rey lifted an opposite field blast to right-center. Designated hitter Chuckie Robinson came up next and roped another round-tripper, a solo-shot, again to right-center to make the score 8-0.

The home team added two more in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk to Robinson and an RBI single from third baseman Leonardo Rivas. Chattanooga scored their final run in the eighth as, with runners at second and third with one away, Garcia grounded out to second to score rightfielder Yoel Yanqui to make the final 11-0.

Ashcraft (1-0) walked none and struck out eight to get the win in his Lookouts debut. Trash Pandas starter Boomer Biegalski (2-2) pitched well but suffered the loss by allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts over four frames.

Chattanooga registered 14 hits for the game. Garcia finished 3-4 with a double, run scored and RBI. Barrero was 2-5 with a homer and stolen base. Kolozsvary went 2-3 with a dinger, three RBI and three runs scored. Rey had two hits in five at-bats putting up a round-tripper, two RBI and run scored. Centerfielder Lorenzo Cedrola chipped in by going 2-5 and plating a run.

The Trash Pandas (23-20) will continue their six-game series against Chattanooga (24-19) with game three on Thursday evening at AT&T Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on 103.9 FM THE UMP and SportsRadio 730 AM with Josh Caray on the call.

