Lookouts Fail to Overcome Early Deficit

The Rocket City Trash Pandas jumped out to an early 7-1 lead in their 8-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The scheduled bullpen day got off to a rocky start for the home team as they allowed seven runs in two innings. After the third however the Lookouts bullpen combined for six straight shutout innings before giving up the eighth run of the game in the ninth. Hector Perez was the ace of the game for Chattanooga, throwing three scoreless innings. Perez now has a 1.04 ERA on the season.

Offensively, Lee, Garcia and Rey recorded RBIs and Jose Barrero smacked his eighth double of the year.

For the Trash Pandas Ozzie Martinez hit his 10th homer and former Lookouts infielder Mitch Nay also recorded his 10th dinger of the season.

Tomorrow, the two team's face off on a Fireworks Friday at AT&T Field. Game time is set for 7:15 with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

