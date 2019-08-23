McNabb Recognized with JWBC ATHENA Leadership Award

August 23, 2019





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vice president of sales & marketing Linda McNabb has earned the Jax Chamber Jacksonville Women's Business Center's ATHENA Leadership Award. She was presented with the honor Thursday at the Third Annual Jax Chamber JWBC Leadership Awards ceremony.

"I am honored to be this year's recipient of the JWBC and ATHENA Leadership Award," McNabb said. "I have been fortunate over the years to work with incredible role models who have inspired me to be the best person and professional I can be. At this point in my career, I believe it is now my responsibility to give back, support and help others succeed."

The ATHENA Leadership Award is presented to a woman or man who is honored for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. Since the inception of ATHENA International in 1982, more than 7,000 exemplary leaders in over 500 communities have received the prestigious honor in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, China, Greece, India, Russia, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

"We are beyond thrilled for Linda to be recognized in our community for her outstanding leadership," said Jumbo Shrimp owner and chief executive officer Ken Babby. "Linda's passion, energy and relentless drive for success serves as inspiration for all of those she works with. Those of us that work with her everyday see this up close. To be recognized publicly for her work is incredibly special and well deserved."

In her fifth season with the Jacksonville baseball club, McNabb oversees the Jumbo Shrimp's marketing and sales efforts. The 2019 season saw McNabb lead the Jumbo Shrimp's corporate sales team to a record year in both gross revenue and total number of corporate partners with the club.

"Linda's experience and drive to make others better around her has been instrumental in the success of our organization from the moment she arrived in Jacksonville," Jumbo Shrimp general manager Harold Craw said. "I cannot think of anyone else who is more deserving of this wonderful honor."

A native of Cleveland, McNabb worked in sales for southwest Florida radio stations before entering baseball. She joined the Fort Myers Miracle (High-A, Florida State League) and the Minnesota Twins' Spring Training operation in 1994 as Director of Sales before becoming Vice President then President of Miracle Professional Baseball. In 2001, she was awarded the Rawlings Female Executive of the Year, given to an outstanding woman executive by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which governs all affiliated minor league clubs. Following her time in Fort Myers, she began working for the Jacksonville franchise in July of 2015.

