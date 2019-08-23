Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 23 vs. Mobile

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open up a six-game series with Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest against the Mobile BayBears from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp begin their Boom Weekend with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks after the game. On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate.

JUMBO SHRIMP SHUT OUT IN RUBBER MATCH

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were blanked 6-0 by the Birmingham Barons in Thursday's rubber match from Regions Field. The Barons went ahead 1-0 on Gavin Sheets' RBI single in the third inning. In the fifth, Luis Alexander Basabe and Blake Rutherford added RBI base hits before Damek Tomscha blasted an RBI double to make it 4-0. Later in the frame, a wild pitch scored Rutherford. Ti'Quan Forbes capped the five-run inning with an RBI two-bagger to widen the deficit to 6-0. Jacksonville stranded eight runners by going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

ONE IS THE LONELIEST NUMBER

Jacksonville fell 6-0 to Birmingham on Thursday, the Jumbo Shrimp's 24th shutout loss of the season. That total not only leads Minor League Baseball by a wide margin (High-A Jupiter, also a Marlins affiliate, is second with 20), but it represents the most zeroes in the Southern League since at least the 2009 season and the highest amount of blankings during Jacksonville's Marlins Era (2009-present). The Jumbo Shrimp are just one shutout loss away from tying the

Southern League record of 25, set by Asheville in 1970.

CRAZY. STUPID. GLOVE.

Jacksonville's season-best nine-game errorless streak ended on August 13, but the club has still boasted a strong defense through virtually the entirety of the 2019 season. Because errors are subjective in nature and only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, perhaps the best introspection of a club's defense in the minor leagues is its defensive efficiency, a simple measure of how often a team turns batted balls put into play against it into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .723 defensive efficiency that not only leads the Southern League, but it would also place in a tie for third in the major leagues.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 27 of its last 28 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 47-7 (.870).

POWER RANGERS

Jacksonville had mustered just 41 home runs in 109 games all season going into play on August 1, tied with Tennessee for the second-fewest such total out of the 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball. Since then, however, the Jumbo Shrimp have bashed 18 home runs in 20 games, a figure that ranks fourth in the Southern League and tied for 12th in Double-A. Of those 18 long balls, seven have been struck by Lewin Diaz, five have been hit by Stone Garrett and Jazz Chisholm has smacked three. Bryson Brigman, Joe Dunand and J.C. Millan have collected the other three Jacksonville bombs. All told, the Jumbo Shrimp have homered in seven of their last eight games.

THE SORCERER'S STONE

There have been five five-hit games in the Southern League this season, four of which have been notched by Jacksonville players. Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Stone Garrett has bagged two of those efforts, including Wednesday at Birmingham, making him the first Jacksonville player with multiple five-hit games in recorded club history, which dates back through the 2005 season. Over his last 11 contests, the Richmond, Texas native is a scorching 17-for-42 at the plate, slashing .405/.457/.833 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

In their last 40 games, Jacksonville has yielding 128 runs, a miniscule 3.2 per game. Over those 40 contests, the club's starters have combined for a 3.07 ERA (73 ER in 214.1 IP)... Obviously, the Shrimp face a 2.0-game deficit in trying to hijack the South Division's second half title. They are attempting to chase down Biloxi while also holding off the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, who are 3.0 games back of the persistent Shuckers... Starter Kolton Mahoney, who is 27 years old, has struggled in his last two outings, posting a futile 7.50 ERA (10 ER on 14 H in 12.0 IP). In his previous five outings, he posted a 1.82 ERA (6 ER on 24 H in 29.2 IP)... In registering a defeat in Thursday's rubber match to Birmingham, Jacksonville saw their three-set winning streak rebuffed. That run had matched the club's best this season... In his last seven games, Lewin Diaz is 9-for-31 (.290) when at the dish (3 2B, 2 HR). He was 0-for-his-previous-14... A note to ponder, the Shrimp are 7-8 against hapless Mobile.

