Jacksonville Blanked for Second Straight Day

August 23, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jumbo Shrimp starter Kolton Mahoney worked seven strong innings on Friday, but Jacksonville was shut out 1-0 by the Mobile BayBears at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. A crowd of 9,795 enjoyed a Red Shirt Friday, Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light and a NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks Show following the game.

The shutout loss was the 25th of the season for Jacksonville (63-67, 34-26), matching a Southern League record. Mobile (48-79, 21-38) starter Zack Kelly (3-6) ceded just two hits in 6.2 innings, striking out eight against one walk. Jesus Castillo recorded the final four outs for his second save.

The only run of the game came in the top of the first inning. Bo Way led off with a single against Mahoney (4-4). A Brandon Marsh single put runners on the corners. After a pickoff at first base and walk, Jordan Zimmerman's RBI ground out gave the BayBears a 1-0 advantage.

Mahoney surrendered just one run on five hits in his seven grames. He struck out seven against two free passes.

Mobile right-hander Luis Pena and Jumbo Shrimp second baseman Bryson Brigman and outfielder Stone Garrett were ejected after a bases-clearing brawl in the eighth inning.

Friday's winning raffle number of 1202161064 won a prize of $192.

Jacksonville hosts Mobile at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Josh Roeder (1-4, 3.59 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against BayBears LHP Max Herrmann (1-2, 5.67 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

The first 1,999 fans (one bobblehead has to be saved for Scampi) through the gates on Saturday will receive a Scampi bobblehead courtesy of Community First Credit Union. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for a special Saturday night fireworks show. The Jumbo Shrimp are partnering with the Jacksonville Icemen to wear specialty Frozen Shrimp hockey jerseys and hockey socks. A silent auction for these jerseys will be held during the game behind Section 106. The auction will conclude on the final out of the fifth inning. On 76c Gas Fill Up The Park Night, fans can stop by their nearest participating 76c station and fill up with eight (8) gallons of gas or more and then bring their receipt inside to receive a voucher for two (2) General Admissions tickets to see the Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday.

