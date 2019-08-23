Biscuits Make History, Thrash Lookouts, 17-6

August 23, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (85-46) set a franchise record with 25 hits and produced a season-high 17 runs in a 17-6 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (56-73) in the series opener on Friday night at AT&T Field. Every player in the Biscuits lineup recorded at least one hit.

Paul Campbell made his 11th start of the season for the Butter and Blue, and after throwing a scoreless first, the Biscuits jumped all over Lookouts starter Brad Markey (3-4) and put up a four-spot in the top of the second. The barrage began with a solo home run by Josh Lowe, which was hit out of AT&T Field and made it a 1-0 game.

The next batter was Jim Haley who crushed a ball to right, which Michael Beltre had to run a long way for before the ball deflected off his glove and down for a hit. Haley turned the jets on and made it all the way home for an inside-the-park home run, the Biscuits first since Nick Ciuffo accomplished the feat on August 8, 2017 at Mobile.

After Haley's home run made it 2-0 Biscuits, Grant Kay singled and then David Rodriguez popped a two-run bomb to left to make it a 4-0 contest. Markey still struck out the side, but the Biscuits' three home runs in the second inning were their most in any inning so far this season.

The Biscuits would explode for five more runs in the top of the fourth thanks to Kay's two-run home run off the scoreboard in left to kickstart the inning. The home run was Kay's first with the Biscuits since July 13, 2017 when the first baseman homered against Jackson. Later in the fourth, RBI-singles from Lucius Fox, Carl Chester, and Lowe made it 9-0 Montgomery.

Campbell entered the bottom of the fifth with a no-hitter, but Samir Duenez ended the bid with a solo homer to right, which led to a six-run inning for the Lookouts. A two-run double by Chris Okey, a two-run triple by Stuart Fairchild, and an RBI-single by LaValley ended Campbell's night, and made it a 9-6 game.

After Chandler Raiden (1-1) came on to settle things down, the Biscuits tacked on five more runs in the eighth, courtesy of a bases-loaded walk to Lowe, a two-run single by Haley, an RBI-single by Kay, and an RBI-fielder's choice by Rodriguez to make it 14-6.

The Biscuits added their final three runs in the ninth on Chester's RBI-double, a Lowe RBI-groundout, and Haley's RBI-double-the Biscuits record-setting 25th of the night, which broke the previous record of 24 in a July 22, 2004 game at Tennessee.

The double also made history for Haley, who became just the second Biscuit to ever hit for a regular-season cycle, joining his teammate Brett Sullivan, who did it in June against Tennessee.

The Biscuits will try to make it back-to-back wins on Saturday when the bullpen takes on Packy Naughton (6-10) at 6:15 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium to close out the 2019 regular season with a five-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday, August 29 when it will be College Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway presented by AUM.

The rest of the series will include Charities Night & MAX Fireworks on Friday, August 30; Varsity Blues 20thAnniversary Celebration & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 31; 2020 Schedule Poster Giveaway on Sunday, September 1; and Fan Appreciation Day on Monday, September 2.

