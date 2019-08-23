Generals Gameday: August 23 at Pensacola

August 23, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





For Turn-Back-The-Clock Night on August 17, the Generals wore special throwback Memphis Chicks uniforms that are currently being auctioned off, with proceeds going to charity!

PLAYOFF WATCH: The Generals have the inside track to earning the second playoff spot for the North Division, with Montgomery having already qualified for a berth after winning the North Division in the First Half. Here's the deal:

>>Runners-Up For Sure: Entering August 20, the Generals' overall record (71-53) was 14.5 games ahead of Birmingham (56-67) with 13 games to go, ensuring that the Barons would not overtake Jackson for the second-best overall record in the North Division in 2019.

?>>Magic Number Falling: Birmingham's only path to a playoff berth-which would keep the Generals out of the playoffs-is to win the Second Half North Division title. Entering August 23, the Barons' magic number is 3 - that's the combined number of Barons losses and Montgomery wins going forward that would officially eliminate the Barons from the playoff race. (NOTE: This is one game more than public data suggests, due to Birmingham's three cancellations this half against Jackson). If that number falls to 0 --- which could happen as soon as Saturday night, August 24, but is not guaranteed --- Jackson will be assured of a playoff spot. As season-long divisional runners up, the Generals would host only 1 guaranteed playoff game, Game 3 of the North Division Series, with Montgomery hosting the other four games. Game 3 would happen on Friday, September 6 at 6:05pm at The Ballpark at Jackson.

>>The "But What If We Get Hot?" Option: Jackson still has a chance to host 3 games in the North Division Series, but it's small. Entering August 23, the Generals are 4 ½ games behind Montgomery in the Second Half, with 10 games to go. If the Generals win enough games to overtake the Biscuits in the Second Half standings, they would earn the right to host Games 3, 4, and 5 of the North Division Series at The Ballpark at Jackson on September 6, 7, and 8 at 6:05pm. Games 4 and 5 would be necessary if neither side sweeps Games 1-3.

Jackson Generals (73-54 Overall, 34-23 2nd Half)

Vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (71-58, 33-26 2nd Half)

Friday, August 23 | 6:35 pm CT | Game 128 | 2nd Half Game 58

Generals SP: RHP Bo Takahashi (8-6, 3.87 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Jhoan Duran (2-3, 7.13 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (AA, Minnesota Twins) for the first & only time in 2019. These teams haven't met since April; Pensacola is 3-2 against Jackson. The Wahoos are vying for the South Division's second playoff bid; if Jacksonville doesn't win the Second Half, Pensacola is in. MIN Top-30 Prospects at PNS: SS Royce Lewis (#1), OF Alex Kiriloff (#2), RHP Brusdar Graterol (#3), OF Trevor Larnach (#5), C Ryan Jeffers (#10), RHP Griffin Jax (#22), IF Travis Blankenhorn (#24), RHP Cole Sands (#26), C Ben Rortvedt (#30)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, couldn't pull off their second sweep in August on Thursday, dropping an 8-2 series finale to the Tennessee Smokies at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (73-54) finished their ten-game homestand 5-5, winning four of five games against Tennessee (52-77).

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S MATCHUP: Right-hander Bo Takahashi missed his last scheduled start on Sunday because he was called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks' active roster for the first time. Takahashi ended up not pitching and was sent back to Jackson, so he hasn't thrown in an official game since losing on August 13 to Montgomery (6.0 IP, 4 ER, 2 homers allowed). He's up against Pensacola's Jhoan Duran, who was traded from the D-backs system to the Twins last year in exchange for big-leaguer Eduardo Escobar. Duran, 21, pitched under Blake Lalli at Kane County for part of 2018. He's allowed 19 earned runs in his first 24.0 innings at Double-A.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss Tickets Link

WILLIE NELSON & ALISON KRAUSS, LIVE IN JACKSON!

Tickets for Tuesday, September 17th's Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss concert at The Ballpark at Jackson are on sale now by phone, in person, and on our website at JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com. Don't miss seeing these 2 stars!

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with over 300 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

Kids Club 2019 Link

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2020 Southern League All-Star Game is coming to Jackson! Ask about 2020 season tickets and ASG packages today:

Dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.