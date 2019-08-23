Smokies Announce Taste of the Smokies Cook-Off

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will host the Taste of the Smokies Cook-Off presented by Bush's Beans on October 11, 2019 from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm. The event will be hosted at Smokies stadium, and the inaugural event will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Categories available for entry by organization and individual include chili, BBQ, dessert, salsa and most creative booth. There will be several different types of awards for each category that will be announced at the conclusion of the event.

General admission "tasting" tickets include unlimited samples at the event and are available for $10. To participate in the cook-off, the fee is just $25 for one category, and $10 for each additional category. Participants will receive 10x10 ft. space, 6 ft. table & 2 folding chairs, 4 oz. chili/salsa sample cups, plates for samples, napkins & utensils, food service gloves, one (1) electrical outlet, and trash cans/bags.

For more information on the Taste of the Smokies Cook-Off at Smokies Stadium, visit https://www.milb.com/tennessee/events/cookoff.

The Smokies continue their 2019 home campaign against the Birmingham Barons on Friday, August 23, 2019. The full schedule and ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

