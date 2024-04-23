McLean's Five Shutout Innings Powers Brooklyn to Third Straight Win

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind the arm off a strong outing from two-way player Nolan McLean, the Brooklyn Cyclones opened up a 12-game home stand with a 5-0 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The shutout marks the 'Clones third straight win, their second such streak of the season. It's the second time this season Brooklyn has shut out an opponent - marking the first since the home opener on April 9.

McLean strung together his most complete outing of the season to this point. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy hurled five shutout innings, while surrendering just two hits and one walk. McLean struck out a career-high six Wilmington batters.

The pitcher version of Nolan McLean has 5 strikeouts through the first two innings.

Brooklyn got to RHP Andry Lara in the second inning. 1B Nick Lorusso notched his first of three hits - an RBI single to left field plating CF Stanley Consuegra. The very next batter, 3B Junior Tilien snapped his 0-for-19 stretch with an RBI single of his own, scoring C Drake Osborn. From there, Lara issued a wild pitch to plate Lorusso for the third Brooklyn run of the frame.

Brooklyn added insurance in both the sixth and eighth, with Lorusso at the centerpiece of both instances. In the sixth, the former Maryland Terrapin recorded an RBI triple that rolled all the way to the right field wall, plating Osborn.

Lorusso would go on to knock in Osborn again two frames later, this time via an RBI single to extend the Brooklyn lead to 5-0.

Wilmington was held in check all night, as RHPs Dakota Hawkins and Joey Lancelotti made sure McLean's start didn't go to waste. The duo tossed four shutout innings while striking out four and letting up just four hits.

Brooklyn aims to make it four in a row on Wednesday evening against Wilmington. RHP Noah Hall (0-2, 10.61 ERA) takes the ball for the 'Clones. He is expected to oppose LHP Bryan Caceres (0-0, 3.60 ERA) for the Blue Rocks. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from Maimonides Park.

