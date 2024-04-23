Hot Rods Game Notes

April 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







It's Gone, It's Over.... The Tampa Bay Rays No. 4 Prospect on MLB.com, Brayden Taylor, blasted his first homer of the season on Sunday with a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. The Taylor homer led Bowling Green to a 7-4 win and series victory over the Winston-Salem Dash last week. Jonny Cuevas earned his third consecutive win out of the bullpen, striking out three over 2.2 scoreless frames. Cooper Kinney continued his hot streak, clobbering three hits with two RBIs.

On The Road Again.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods begin their longest road trip of the season on Tuesday, April 23. The Hot Rods play a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades and travel to play the Jersey Shore Blueclaws in a six-game series next week. Bowling Green has played just one series on the road this season, taking four out of six from the Greenville Drive.

Hudson Valley Preview.... For the second and final time this year, the Bowling Green Hot Rods play a series against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Like the Hot Rods, the Renegades are towards the top of their respective division with a 9-5 record. They currently are tied for second with the Greensboro Grasshoppers and are 1.5 games behind the first place Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Doubles Machine.... Cooper Kinney raised his batting average to a season-high .255 with a three-hit game on Sunday. Two of those hits were doubles, giving him seven on the year. Kinney currently leads the South Atlantic League in that category with teammate Brock Jones sitting at third with five. As a team, the Hot Rods are tied for second in the SAL with 27 doubles.

South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2024

