Asheville's Cam Fisher Named SAL Player of the Week

April 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE - The South Atlantic League announced Cam Fisher as the Player of the Week for the week of April 15-21. In four games played, Fisher went 7-for-17 with four Home Runs, two doubles, seven runs scored, nine RBI, two walks, and a stolen base.

Fisher's week was highlighted by a 3-for-4 performance on April 17 that included three Home Runs and six RBI. Cam became only the third Asheville Tourists player in the last 20 years to hit three Home Runs in a single game.

The outfielder/first-baseman was selected by the Houston Astros in the fourth round of the 2023 draft out of Charlotte. Fisher is batting .268/.388/.634 through his first 11 games played this year. He currently leads the Tourists in Home Runs and RBI.

Asheville's next home game is Tuesday, April 30 against the Greenville Drive.

