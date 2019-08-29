McGovern Marvelous as Goldeyes Win Fifth Straight

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (54-42) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats (37-59) 2-0 at Shaw Park on Thursday night.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Kevin McGovern (12-7) pitched eight shutout innings on just four hits to pick up the win. Three of the four hits allowed were infield singles. McGovern walked none, struck out six, and threw just 99 pitches.

Victor Capellan struck out two during a scoreless top of the ninth to earn his 26th save.

Kyle Martin singled on the 10th pitch of his at bat leading off the bottom of the second, and the Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead when Dominic Ficociello smacked a two-run home run to right-centre.

RailCats' starter Nile Ball (2-3) took the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits over seven innings. Ball walked none and struck out six.

Martin finished with three hits for the Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes conclude the 2019 regular season and open a four-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday night. First pitch from Shaw Park is at 7:05 p.m. Joel Bender (2-3, 5.80) faces right-hander Sam Bragg (4-5, 6.82). Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

