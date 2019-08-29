American Association Game Recaps

August 29, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





St. Paul 12, Fargo-Moorhead 9 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints surged past the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 12-9 with two five-run innings.

The win for the Saints creates a tie at the top of the North Division standings between them and the RedHawks with just four games left to play in the 2019 season. The Chicago Dogs sit four games back of the second play-off spot.

The RedHawks took control early with a five-run third inning that was highlighted by a three-run home run from 1B Correlle Prime. But the Saints rallied late and went to work in the sixth inning as CF Blake Schmit and RF Michael Lang hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the inning and, three batters later, C Jeremy Martinez (2-for-4) hit a three-run shot. In the next frame, Martinez hit another three-run home run and LF Jabari Henry added a two-run shot.

The RedHawks drew one back in the eighth but couldn't pull any closer in the final frames. CF Devan Ahart went 4-for-5 on the night and both DH Chris Jacobs and LF Brennan Metzger added three hits apiece.

Kansas City 3, Texas 2 - Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones slid past the Texas AirHogs 3-2 thanks to a sixth-inning RBI double from 2B/3B Dylan Tice.

The T-Bones took the early lead when 1B Daniel Nava (3-for-5) singled home 3B/SS Ramsey Romano and DH Mason Davis (2-for-4) singled home Tice (2-for-5) in back-to-back at-bats in the top of the third inning. But the AirHogs tied things back up in the bottom of the fourth as 2B Will Baker reached first on a fielder's choice that allowed 1B Matt Dean (2-for-3) to score and DH Erik Mannah Jr. scored when C Stephen Haviar bounced out.

The game's only other run came in the sixth when Tice doubled home CF Omar Carrizales (2-for-4) who reached with a one-out single. OF Danny Mars added three hits for the T-Bones.

Winnipeg 2, Gary SouthShore 0 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes blanked the Gary SouthShore RailCats and picked up a 2-0 win.

The game's only runs came in the bottom of the second inning when DH Dominic Ficociello hit a two-run home run. 1B Kyle Martin, who scored when Ficociello homered, led all batters as he went 3-for-3. C Kevin Garcia was the only other Goldeye with a hit as he went 1-for-3.

For the RailCats, CF Daniel Gardner went 2-for-3.

Starting pitcher Kevin McGovern improved to 12-7 on the year as he tossed eight innings, gave up four runs, no walks and struck out six.

Cleburne 2, Lincoln 0 - Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders shutout the Lincoln Saltdogs as they earned a 2-0 win on Thursday evening.

C John Nester hit a lead-off home run in the top of the second inning and he singled home CF Zach Nehrir in the sixth to provide the only runs of the night for either team. Nester went 2-for-4 while Nehrir, LF Angel Reyes and DH Angel Rosa each added one hit.

For the Saltdogs, 3B Josh Mazzola went 2-for-4 and CF Forrestt Allday, 1B Curt Smith and C Daniel Herrera each added a single.

Reliever Tyler Wilson earned his 23 save to cap off the night.

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1 - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs topped the Milwaukee Milkmen 4-1 thanks to a pair of two-run innings.

The Milkmen struck first when RF Adam Walker hit a lead-off home run in the top of the second but the Dogs took the lead back in the fourth. 3B Trey Vavra lifted a sac fly that scored LF Kelly Dugan (2-for-2) and SS Gustavo Pierre singled to center to plate DH Victor Roache and take the lead for good. In the next inning, 2B Jordan Dean (1-for-4) hit a two-run home run to give the Dogs a three-run cushion.

1B Glen McClain went 3-for-4 for the Milkmen.

For the Dogs, starting pitcher D.J. Snelten picked up the win as he went eight innings and allowed the one run on six hits while striking out eight batters.

Sioux City 8, Sioux Falls 1 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers turned 11 hits into an 8-1 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries Thursday night in Sioux Falls.

The Explorers put things away with a five-run seventh inning. The Explorers loaded up the bases and 2B Drew Stankiewicz (2-for-3) drew a walk to plate the first run of the rally. SS Nate Samson (2-for-5) singled home CF Kyle Wren and C Dylan Kelly (2-for-4) and 3B Jose Sermo (2-for-4) tripled to score Samson and Stankiewicz. Sermo hit his 13th homer earlier in the night. Stankiewicz and LF Justin Felix (2-for-4) also homered.

For the Canaries, 3B Kevin Taylor provided the lone run with a solo shot in the second and C Graham Low went 3-for-4.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.