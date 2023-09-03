McDermott, Rahaim Win Frontier League Awards

POMONA, NY - New York Boulders shortstop Matt McDermott and trainer Lori Rahaim received top honors at their respective positions this season, the Frontier League announced Sunday morning.

The Frontier League issued a slew of regular season awards Sunday that included the top players by position, manager, coach, executive, broadcaster, trainer, umpire, and several more. The league also named its Most Valuable Player, Pitcher of the Year and Rookie of the Year in the announcement. These awards are voted on by each team's media director.

McDermott, the 24-year-old out of Coastal Carolina University, had a sensational rookie season with the Boulders and to his professional career. McDermott was one of three Boulders to earn All-Star status this year and continued his production through the end of the regular season.

Entering Sunday's finale, McDermott is batting .316 with seven home runs with 39 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases in 79 games. In the field, McDermott can be seen regularly making diving grabs that eliminate would-be baserunners and potential runs.

Rahaim, who has been with the team since its inception in 2011, was also recognized for her efforts behind the scenes. A key cog in the Boulders' organization, Rahaim is responsible for a plethora of tasks to keep the players healthy and operating like a well-oiled machine. Whether it is handling schedule management, to lodging and travel arrangements, and of course physical health, Rahaim goes well beyond the training room in her duties.

Entering Sunday, the Boulders - who carried just 10 position players for most of the season - had seven position players appear in at least 88 of the team's 95 games this season. Two additional players each appeared in at least 75 games, making the team's endurance a testament to Rahaim's care and abilities as a trainer.

Both McDermott and Rahaim will be recognized by the team prior to Sunday's game against the New Jersey Jackals.

