Noah Myers Named Frontier League Rookie of the Year

Evansville, Ind. - The Frontier League announced Sunday morning that Noah Myers has been named the Frontier League Rookie of the Year.

The Otters' outfielder has been an all-around offensive threat for Evansville. Myers is hitting for a team best .320 BA, good for 11th best in the league. He's hit 17 home runs while driving in 55 runs.

Myers has scored 84 runs on the year, tied for third best in the league and the most in Evansville single-season history.

He ranks in the top 10 in the Frontier League in numerous offensive categories highlighted by a .436 OBP, 112 hits, 44 extra base hits, 63 walks, 195 total bases and 39 stolen bases. Myers is one of only three players in the league with at least 30 stolen bases and 15 home runs.

The Canadian's 39 stolen bases is the third most in an Evansville single-season. His season .557 SLG% is the seventh highest in franchise history.

Myers has been a consistent leadoff man for Manager Andy McCauley's squad, batting leadoff in 74 games this year and hitting for a .408 BA with 62 hits when leading off an inning.

He was named a Frontier League Midseason All-Star and appeared in the outfield throwing competition as part of the league's all-star game festivities.

Myers' August has been outstanding - clocking a .344 BA, .471 OBP, .656 SLG%, 15 extra base hits and 16 stolen bases in the month.

Myers was the Frontier League Player of the Week for the week of August 15th with a .455 BA, 10 runs and 11 RBIs over six games. That included a historic game on August 17th at Florence when Myers totaled 7 RBIs - tied for the second most in Evansville history and tying the franchise single-game record with three doubles.

A native of Tilbury, Ontario in Canada, Myers started his collegiate career at Wabash Valley College in Mt. Carmel, Ill. before playing two years at South Carolina and finishing his collegiate career in 2022 at USC Upstate.

Myers is the fourth Otter in franchise history to be named Frontier League Rookie of the Year. Pitcher Taylor Wright was the last Otter honored as rookie of the year in 2019.

