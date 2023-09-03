Otters Mount Comeback Win in Regular Season Finale

Schaumburg, Ill. - The Evansville Otters scored six runs in the seventh inning for a 7-5 win over the Schaumburg Boomers in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.

While Evansville wins the series, the focus now shifts to the Frontier League West Wild Card game on Tuesday in Schaumburg.

Three doubles catapulted the Otters' big seven inning. Trailing 5-1 entering the inning, Justin Felix led off by being hit by a pitch. Bryan Rosario followed with a double to right.

Noah Myers then launched a two-RBI double off the right field wall to cut the lead in half. Kona Quiggle and Jomar Reyes followed by working back-to-back walks to load the bases.

Ethan Skender tied the game with a two-RBI double to left and Gary Mattis hit the go-ahead RBI single.

A sacrifice fly scored one more to give the Otters a 7-5 lead.

Myers, fresh off being named Frontier League Rookie of the Year, hit a massive home run over the right field wall in the first inning to give Evansville a 1-0 lead. He finished with two runs, two hits and three RBIs.

Schaumburg scored two runs in the first inning to take the lead and added another two runs in the fifth.

Bryan Rosario stole his 51st base of the season in the eighth inning passing Joe Spiers' 50 bags in 2011 for the most in single-season franchise history.

The Otters used six different pitchers on Sunday. Johan Castillo was the only arm to pitch more than an inning. The southpaw tossed three shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Jon Beymer earned his third win of the year for completing the sixth inning. James Krick pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save of the season.

Daiveyon Whittle suffered the loss for Schaumburg allowing the two go-ahead runs in the seventh inning.

Evansville completes the regular season 52-43. They are the only team in the Frontier League with at least 50 wins over the last seven seasons.

The Otters now move onto the playoffs, facing the Boomers in a winner-take-all wild card game on Tuesday evening at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg. First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM CT. The game can be heard on the Otters Digital Network and simulcast on FloSports.

