McAuley Scores in OT to Lift Solar Bears to Win over Everblades

April 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (5-1) rallied from a 1-0 deficit at the start of the third period and Colby McAuley scored 55 seconds into the first overtime for 2-1 victory over the Florida Everblades (4-3) in Game 1 of the South Division Finals on Friday night at Hertz Arena to take a 1-0 series lead.

Both teams played through a scoreless first period, as Connor Ingram and Callum Booth traded saves for Orlando and Florida respectively.

The Everblades took a 1-0 lead in the second frame when Riley Weselowski inched his way into the slot and hammered a pass from John McCarron past Ingram at the 3:49 mark.

Hunter Fejes tied the score at 1-1 for Orlando in the third period when Troy Bourke threw the puck into the slot from the left corner and Fejes jammed the puck through the pads of Booth at 9:57 for his fifth of the playoffs.

Moments later, Ingram came up with a goal-line stop at 12:56 to preserve the tie as McCarron put the puck on net from the left corner and Ingram reached behind his back to cover the puck before it completely made its way into the net.

McAuley won it for the Solar Bears less than a minute into the extra session when he retrieved the puck in the same corner and banked a shot off of Booth and into the back of the net to win it for Orlando.

Ingram earned his fifth straight win of the playoffs with 29 saves on 30 shots against; Booth took the loss with 25 stops on 27 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Connor Ingram - ORL

2) Colby McAuley - ORL

3) Callum Booth - FLA

NOTABLES:

The victory extends Orlando's franchise-record playoff win streak to five consecutive overall wins and four consecutive road wins.

The win was Orlando's second-ever playoff victory to come when trailing after the second period, and the first since April 26, 2014 at Cincinnati (3-2 OT win, Game 5, Eastern Conference Quarterfinals).

The game was the fastest match decided in Solar Bears playoff overtime history, beating the record of 5:13 when Eric Baier scored in Orlando's 3-2 OT victory on April 26, 2014 at Cincinnati. The Solar Bears are 5-2 all-time in Kelly Cup Playoff games that have gone to overtime.

Bourke's assist on Fejes' goal extends his point streak to five games (1g-4a), passing Chris Crane (four games, 1g-5a, April 22-26, 2017) for the longest postseason point streak by a Solar Bears player.

McAuley's goal gives him a three-game point streak (2g-1a).

Fejes' goal tied Denver Manderson (2017) for the most playoff goals by a Solar Bears player in a single season.

Ingram's five victories in the 2019 playoffs sets a new Solar Bears record for most career playoff victories by a Solar Bears goaltender and most playoff victories by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single season, breaking the mark of four that had been previously held by Cal Heeter (2018).

