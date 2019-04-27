Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

South Division Finals: Game 2

WHO: South Division Finals - Game 2: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn, and Lightning Power Play

WATCH PARTY: Cecil's Texas-Style Bar-B-Q - 2800 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (5-1) continue the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, with Game 2 of the South Division Finals against the Florida Everblades (4-3), following Friday night's 2-1 OT victory in Game 1.

FRYE GETS ASSIST: Defenseman Zach Frye retroactively received credit for an assist on Colby McAuley's overtime-winner in Friday's game. The rookie blueliner has chipped in three assists over his last four playoff games with the Solar Bears. His three assists in the playoffs are tied for second among rookie defensemen in the postseason.

BOURKE PILING UP SHOTS: Forward Troy Bourke has been an instrumental part of Orlando's offense, as his playmaking abilities have generated a team-leading four assists through six games. Bourke has also been contributing with shots on goal, as he also leads the team with 23. This accounts for nearly 11.4 percent of Orlando's total shot production in the playoffs.

FEJES CONTINUES TO BE OFFENSIVE FORCE: Hunter Fejes has remained a top contributor to Orlando's forward corps here in the playoffs, as he is averaging over a goal per game. Fejes' third-period tally on Friday tied the score at 1-1 and gives him five goals through four games in the postseason and ties him for third among all skaters in the playoffs.

2019 Playoffs Presented by XYMOPrint:

Tickets for the second round of the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale. The Solar Bears return home to host Game 3 of the South Division Finals on Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at Amway Center. Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

Playoff Perks from FAIRWINDS:

FAIRWINDS Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to each Solar Bears home playoff game during the second round. The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to that day's game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for additional details.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

