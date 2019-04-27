Growlers Win Game 2, 4-2

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs fell to the Newfoundland Growlers by a score of 4-2, Saturday night from the Mile One Centre.

The Monarchs (5-2-0-0) and Growlers (5-3-0-0) were tied at one for over 40 minutes, before the Growlers pulled away in the final 1:29 to take Game 2 and even the series, 1-1.

Manchester started the scoring at 5:11 of the first period on the first goal of the playoffs by Craig Wyszomirski. Tony Cameranesi won a faceoff in the offensive zone back to Wyszomirski at the point, where he wristed a shot inside the post, past the blocker of Growlers goaltender Michael Garteig, giving the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

Newfoundland responded at 7:47 of the first period on the second goal of the playoffs by Josh Kestner. Kestner one-timed a shot from the top of the left circle that found its way through traffic in front of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams and past his pad, making the score, 1-1.

The Growlers took the lead at 12:47 of the third period on the second goal of the playoffs by Brady Ferguson. After a save by Williams, Ferguson followed up the shot at the top of the crease and lifted it over the shoulder of Williams to make the score, 2-1.

Manchester responded at 13:42 of the third period on the third goal of the playoffs by Pavel Jenys. Chris Carlisle wristed a shot from the left point, where Jenys tipped the puck on the way to the net, beating Garteig and making the score, 2-2.

The Growlers took the lead for good at 18:31 of the third period on the fourth goal of the playoffs by Zach O'Brien. After an offensive zone faceoff win, O'Brien sniped a shot over the blocker of Williams, making the score, 3-2.

Newfoundland added an empty-net goal at 19:35 of the third on the first goal of the playoffs by Derian Plouffe and came away with a 4-2 victory over the Monarchs.

