ECHL Transactions - April 27

April 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 27, 2019:

Cincinnati:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D returned from loan to Rochester

Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Sam Warning, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Eamon McAdam, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Eric Levine, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Alexei Lipanov, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Donaghey, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.