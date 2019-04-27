ECHL Transactions - April 27
April 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 27, 2019:
Cincinnati:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D returned from loan to Rochester
Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Sam Warning, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Eamon McAdam, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Eric Levine, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Alexei Lipanov, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Donaghey, D placed on reserve
