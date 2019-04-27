Cyclones Tie Series in Special Teams Battle

April 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Toledo, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones took down the Toledo Walleye, 4-2, in Game 2 of the Central Division Final of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. The best-of-seven series is now tied, 1-1. The Cyclones received a pair of goals from forward Myles Powell, while forwards Vas Glotov and Judd Peterson each chipped in lone tallies. The Cyclones were successful on the power play as well, converting on three of their five chances in the game.

Cincinnati took the early advantage just 5:32 in when Glotov took the puck off the left corner boards, skated in on goal, and tossed a backhander in past Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle to put the Cyclones ahead, 1-0. The momentum was short-lived, however, as two minutes later Toledo forward Greg Wolfe sniped in a shot on the power play to tie the game, 1-1.

The 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the first, and in the second the Cyclones regained their lead at the 7:21 mark when Powell sniped in a shot on the man-advantage from the left circle to give Cincinnati a 2-1 edge. The teams exchanged quality scoring chances throughout the remainder of the frame, however both goaltenders were sharp and the 2-1 Cyclones lead was maintained into the third period.

The special teams units continued to produce in the third for both sides, as 7:41 into the frame, Walleye defenseman Matt Register scored on the power play to tie the game, 2-2.

Cincinnati continued to battle, and with 29 seconds left while up a man, defenseman Eric Knodel slid a pass to Powell in the left circle and he blasted a shot in past Nagle to give Cincinnati the lead back, 3-2. The Cyclones sealed the deal with their third power play goal of the night when Peterson flipped a shot from the defensive zone down the ice and into the empty net to wrap up Cincinnati's 4-2 win.

The Cyclones were outshot, 33-22 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 31 in the win. Cincinnati returns to Toledo on Wednesday night for Game 3. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club are HERE! The 2018-19 ECHL Brabham Cup Champion Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride, and playoff tickets are on sale NOW starting at $18 per seat for single game tickets and $15 per seat for groups of 20 or more! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.