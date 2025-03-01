Mayhem Sweep Marksmen, Win 3-1
March 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Macon Mayhem News Release
(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem completed the weekend sweep of the Marksmen with a big 3-1 win at home to keep pace in the SPHL playoff race.
The scoring started early, as Jake Goldowski created a turnover with a strong forechecking shift to find Jake Raleigh in the slot for the game's first goal just 1:52 into the game. Just 40 seconds later, Khristian Acosta found space on a breakaway to tie the game at one goal each, with both Josh Boyko and Ryan Kenny allowing a goal in the first three minutes of the game.
The game continued to be tight throughout the rest of the first and second period, until eventually another hard-working shift for the Mayhem resulted in a loose puck in the slot that Yaroslav Yevdokimov fired past Kenny to regain the lead for Macon at the 11:16 mark of the second period.
The third started with a similar bang to the first as again Jake Raleigh was left alone in the slot to extend the lead with a gut-punch of a goal, making it 3-1 Macon. Chances came at a premium for both sides down the stretch, but Josh Boyko was fantastic in net, providing 31 saves in a huge win for the Mayhem's playoff hopes.
The Mayhem are in Knoxville next Saturday to take on the Ice Bears before they return home for Pirates & Princesses Night on Friday, March 14, at 7:00 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com
#AllOutMayhem
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from March 1, 2025
- Jack Bostet Stones Ice Bears for First SPHL Shutout - Peoria Rivermen
- Mayhem Sweep Marksmen, Win 3-1 - Macon Mayhem
- Knoxville Kept in Check by Rivermen on the Road - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Ice Bears Held in Check at Peoria - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Dawgs, Roudebush Shut Out Pensacola 4-0 in Tenth Straight Win in Front of Second Straight Sellout - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Mayhem Sign Rookie Defenseman Michael Krupinski - Macon Mayhem
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.