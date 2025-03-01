Jack Bostet Stones Ice Bears for First SPHL Shutout

March 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - Rivermen goaltender Jack Bostedt made 19 saves on Saturday night to record his first-ever SPHL shutout as the Rivermen blanked the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-0 to secure a weekend sweep and their third consecutive victory.

The first period was marked by tight checking and limited chances for either side. Both Peoria and Knoxville's penalty kill units were perfect as both teams skated to a scoreless tie through the first 20 minutes.

It took until the halfway point of the second period to find the game's first goal but when it came, it came off of a Rivermen stick. Jordan Ernst stepped in front of a pass in the middle of the ice and skated in over the Knoxville line to the high slot. Ernst picked his spot and rifled a hard wrist shot into the back of the net to secure his league-leading 32nd goal of the season to put the Rivermen up 1-0. Laudon Poellinger netted his first career professional goal as he deflected a Garrett Devine turn-around shot from the high slot to extend Peoria's lead 2-0 late in the second period.

The Rivermen added on another goal as Griffen Fox worked his way up ice on a power-play odd-man rush. Jordan Ernst dished a pass to Fox on the left-wing side and the veteran forward wired a hard shot into the back of the net to extend Peoria's lead to 3-0. The goal also marked the first goal of the weekend scored by either side on the power play. Throughout the second and third periods, Bostedt was pressured with several close changes and deflections in front. The Rivermen netminder, and the defense in front of him, held firm and forced the Ice Bears to pull their goaltender late in regulation. Tristan Trudel, in his first game back from suspension, lifted the puck from his blue like and saw it angle into the empty net for Trudel's fifth of the season to secure a 4-0 lead.

The win for the Rivermen enabled them to keep pace with the Huntsville Havoc for a tie for first place in the SPHL standings with both teams standing atop the league at 67 points. The Rivermen will take on the Quad City Storm for three games this next weekend starting on the road in Moline on Friday night.

