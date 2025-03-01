SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Peoria's Ayodele Adeniye

Peoria's Ayodele Adeniye has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 221, Knoxville at Peoria, played on Friday, February 28.

Adeniye was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 8:33 of the first period.

Adeniye will miss Peoria's game tonight against Knoxville.

Evansville's Cameron MacPhee

Evansville's Cameron MacPhee has been suspended for two games, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 220, Quad City at Evansville, played on Friday, February 28.

MacPhee was assessed a minor penalty for boarding at 10:32 of the first period.

MacPhee will miss Evansville's games against Quad City (March 1) and Knoxville (March 7).

Fayetteville's Austen Long

Fayetteville's Austen Long has been suspended for one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 217, Fayetteville at Macon, played on Friday, February 28.

Long was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing and a major penalty for fighting at 14:52 of the first period.

Long will miss Fayetteville's game tonight against Macon.

