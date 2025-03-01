Ice Bears Held in Check at Peoria

The Knoxville Ice Bears found themselves in a defensive struggle and couldn't get the offense going in a 3-0 loss to the Peoria Rivermen at Carver Arena Saturday night.

Hunter Virostek stopped a Peoria redirect midway through the first with a kick save and Jack Bostedt gloved Jimmy Soper's net-front chance on a Knoxville power play to keep the game scoreless through 20.

Jordan Ernst broke a scoreless tie halfway through the second when he intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, carried into the high slot and found the top shelf with a wrist shot. Laudon Poellinger redirected a Garrett Devine shot to give the Rivermen a two-goal edge at 17:40.

Griffin Fox scored on the power play from the right circle at 9:07 of the third to make it 3-0.

Tristan Trudel scored on the empty net to make it 4-0.

Knoxville returns home to face Evansville on Friday. Peoria visits Quad City on Friday.

