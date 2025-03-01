Mayhem Sign Rookie Defenseman Michael Krupinski

March 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that they have signed defenseman Michael Krupinski to a professional tryout.

Krupinski, 24, from Murphy, Texas, is set to make his professional debut with the team after completing his collegiate career with UMass-Boston. The blue liner played four years for the Beacons, scoring 23 points (6 g, 17 a) in 85 career games. He tied or set career highs this season in goals, assists, points and games played, with three goals and seven assists through 23 games in his senior season.

Prior to his collegiate career, Krupinski won a Robertson Cup Championship in the NAHL with the Aberdeen Wings in 2019.

Krupinski will provide size to the Mayhem defense, at six feet four inches tall, and 230 pounds. The tryout will begin tonight, and run through the Mayhem's game against Birmingham on March 20.

The Mayhem are at home tonight for Superhero Night, presented by Apparel Authority, against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 6 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.